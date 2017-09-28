Search Warrants Reveal More Details in Sabrina Ray’s Death

PERRY, Iowa — More information about the day Perry police found 16-year-old Sabrina Ray dead inside her home is being revealed through search warrants in the case.

The search warrants state Sabrina was found unresponsive on May 12th by her cousin Josie Bousman.

Bousman first called her grandmother Carla Bousman, who tried to revive Sabrina. They then called Sabrina’s mother Misty Ray who was on vacation with other family members in Nashville, Tennessee.

After speaking with Misty, they finally called 911. The report states that before authorities arrived they removed a door lock from the bedroom where Sabrina was found.

It also says after Misty received the news about Sabrina’s death, she threw away the cell phones of several family members.

When Perry police responded to the Ray home, they found mattresses on the floor and three toddler potty chairs in a closet. Sabrina was wearing a pull-up diaper and a pink short-sleeved shirt.

Responding officers noted that she was cold to the touch and appeared to be malnourished.

Marc and Misty Ray, and their son Justin, along with Carla and Josie Bousman are facing charges in connection with Sabrina’s death.

Their trials have been delayed until next year.