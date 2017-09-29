Annual Steak Fry Tradition Returns on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A one-time tradition will make a return to Iowa on Saturday.

Polk County Democrats are holding their first annual steak fry. The event will take place from noon to four at Water Works Park.

Former Senator Tom Harkin hosted the event annually for 37 years during his time in the Senate. The event was often used as an opportunity for potential presidential candidates to introduce themselves to Iowans.

This year, Representatives Seth Moulton, Tim Ryan, and Cheri Bustos are scheduled to speak at the event. Both Congressmen Moulton and Ryan have already hinted at possible presidential runs in 2020.