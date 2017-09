Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a game! Southeast Polk led at the half, Valley roared back to take the lead in the 4th quarter, only to have Southeast Polk answer again and send it to overtime.

In overtime, the #3 Tigers of Valley and fast-improving Rams of Southeast Polk traded touchdowns before the Tigers took it in double overtime. The Rams nearly forced a third overtime on 4th and goal from the 21, but came up one yard short.

Great game.

41-34 Valley, the final.