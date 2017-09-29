× Bondurant Man to Use Insanity Defense in Killing of Family

DES MOINES, Iowa — Attorneys plan to use the insanity defense to represent the man accused of killing his family in Bondurant.

Police say Chase Nicholson killed his parents and his sister on April 6th. Authorities arrested Nicholson the next day in southern Missouri. He is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the case.

Nicholson appeared in court Thursday under heavy guard. At least five Polk County deputies were stationed in the court room.

During the pre-trial conference, Nicholson’s lawyer said they plan to use a defense of insanity, diminished capacity, during the trial.

Lawyers for the defense and prosecution also agreed the trial needed to be pushed back because of the amount of evidence to go through and to allow proper time for expert witnesses to prepare for testimony. A new trial date of January 22nd, 2018 has been set.

Prosecutors also indicated during the hearing they do not plan to offer a plea deal in the case.

According to court records, Nicholson already admitted to killing his family with a shotgun.