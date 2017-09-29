Entertainment Center in NYC to Feature Attractions From Hit Movies and TV Shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A new theme park will house attractions from popular movies and TV shows.

Lionsgate is working with a theme park company to make a new indoor entertainment center in Times Square. The center will have a Hunger Games flying simulator and snacks at Peeta's Bakery.

Visitors will also be able to dine at a restaurant with a Mad Men theme, tackle an obstacle course based on the Divergent series, take aim in a John Wick: Chapter Two shooting ride, and more.

Lionsgate Entertainment City is scheduled to open in 2019.