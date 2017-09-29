FAFSA Opens for Students on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa – High school seniors will have more than just homework to worry about over the weekend.

Starting October 1st, students thinking about higher education will have the opportunity to apply for Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Communications Coordinator for Iowa College Aid Elizabeth Keest Sedrel said about two-thirds of graduating high school seniors last year filed for FAFSA.

Students are encouraged to talk to counselors, teachers and parents who have questions about college and FAFSA.

“There are a lot of questions out there right now about whether it’s worth the money and potential debt load to go to college. College tuition costs keep rising faster than incomes, we know that, that’s why this agency exists. That’s why Iowa College Aid exists, is to bridge that gap, but the bottom line is ‘yes’ there is still a lot of value in a college education,” Keest Sedrel said.

Students can go online to fill out the FAFSA application. The site allows people to simply drag in their tax information, and skip an extra step.

Anyone is eligible to apply for FAFSA.

“The two biggest are it’s just too much hassle, or I’m not going to qualify. No one should assume that they won’t qualify. We’ve even seen some people qualify for this with family incomes of over $100,000. It’s not just family income that plays into this. There are other factors like the age of your parents, the number of people in your family who are in college, so really we don’t want anybody to rule themselves out. Why close that door?,” Keest Sedrel said.

Keest Sedrel said the earlier a student applies for FAFSA the better, because some scholarships have priority deadlines.

It takes about 30 minutes to complete the online application.

There are paper applications as well, if someone is unable to use a computer.