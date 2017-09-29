Iowans Face Off in Human Foosball Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- On Friday afternoon, hundreds of people played hooky so they had a chance to play some Foosball.

But in this unique version, the players weren't huddled around a table--they were put right in the middle of the action. The Human Foosball League was organized by Youth Emergency Shelter and Services. Hundreds of participants formed 32 teams to fill out a tournament bracket. They competed on five different courts, narrowing the bracket down to a championship game that will be played later on Friday night.

Organizers say the event is fun, but also brings some pretty tough competition. It is expected to raise $30,000 for YESS.