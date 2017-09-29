Johnston Student Accused of Sexual Assault Makes First Court Appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- One of the Johnston students accused of robbing and sexually assaulting another student made his first court appearance on Friday.

He was told by the judge to stay away from the alleged victim.

"You are to have no contact with that individual, direct, indirect, writing, phone, voice messaging, text messaging, no contact whatsoever," the judge told 18-year-old Morgan Hough. He was also told he is not allowed at any Johnston school properties.

Hough and three others are charged with sex abuse in the second degree and robbery in the first degree. Police say the four assaulted a 15-year-old at Hough's home on September 8th. Hough remains in the Polk County jail on a $60,000 bond.

Seventeen-year-old Ritter Stahlbaum went before a judge on Thursday, and two 15-year-olds are being held in a juvenile facility.