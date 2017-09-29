Kyle Jepson Pleads Guilty in Des Moines Murder Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man accused of murdering a woman and concealing her body has pleaded guilty in the case.

Kyle Jepson was charged with first degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Gloria Gary of Des Moines. During a hearing Friday morning hearing Jepson pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge and robbery in connection to the case.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder and 10 years for the robbery. He will also be on the Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life because the crimes had sexual intent.

Gary was reported missing on January 5th and her car was spotted in Utah on January 11th. Police found Jepson with the car the following day and arrested him. After an interview with police they were able to get a search warrant for Gary’s home, where they found her body concealed.

Jepson was extradited back to Iowa in February and has been in the Polk County Jail since.