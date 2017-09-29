New Boone Event Puts Historic Stories Up For Competition

BOONE, Iowa- There is an event in the Boone area this weekend called YesterBoone. It’s a history competition where over 30 vendors will share history stories, photos, artifacts, and presentations in 25 different venues around the Boone area.

“It’s a creative platform for everything history,” siad Mara MacKay, of the Boone History Center. “Artists, historians, deliberate creator’s, history enthusiasts, people of every kind can come and tell their stories at YesterBoone.”

There is no admission, and the public votes for their favorite exhibits. There is $5,000 in prize money to be awarded.

At the Boone Barber Service, Brad Harris will be displaying barbershop memorabilia, including a Murphy Bath, which folds out of the wall.

“My father and I collected barber memorabilia and start in about 1980,” said Harris. His father has passed away, but the tradition continues on giving haircuts in this vintage barbershop.

At the Battin Chapel near Ogden, there will be historic photos of the Ogden area. People can also see the historic chapel, as well as an old railroad depot, and one room school.

“Battin Chapel was built because a guy name Herbert Batton donated $500 toward building the church so they named it Battin,” said Doug Nebbe, of the Battin Chapel Heritage Association. Mr. Battin was a farmer just south of the Chapel, and one of the area’s early pioneers.

“It’s just kind of matters how you display in package your history,” said Mackay. “I think millennial’s are really loving it.”

“Most of us have a very narrow interest,” said Nebbe. “This gives you an opportunity to learn about a lot of very things that you had even thought about.

For the schedule and locations for YesterBoone, click here.