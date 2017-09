Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENNSYLVANIA -- A Pennsylvania 6th grader's essay about his hero had a whole new meaning on Friday.

As 11-year-old Damon read the essay to students at his school, a surprise guest joined him on stage. His older brother Devin is a U.S. Army helicopter medic stationed in Germany. It's been more than two and a half years since the brothers have seen each other.

Watch the heartwarming reunion in the video above.