Sendoff Friday for Iowa National Guard Members

BOONE, Iowa — Some Iowa military families are preparing to send off their loved ones Friday.

Almost 400 members of the Iowa National Guard will head to Texas this weekend as they train before being deployed to U.S. Central Command.

This is the largest, single-unit deployment of guard troops since 2010.

And for some, this is not their first deployment.

A send-off ceremony is being held for the Boone detachment of 180 soldiers. They will be honored at 5:00 p.m. inside the Boone High School gym Friday and the public is welcome to attend.

The deployment is expected to last about a year.