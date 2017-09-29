U.S. Drops In Food Security Ranking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time, the United States has dropped from the top spot in a global ranking that determines how well countries can feed its own people.

According to the Economic Intelligence Unit, a London-based economics group, Ireland is now the most food secure nation in the world.

Global food Security Index researchers say Ireland has improved its food affordability, availability, quality, and safety in the last year. This is the sixth annual ranking of food security.

Overall, United States food security has declined for the first time in five years because of increases in refugees, weather disasters, and a decline in global political stability.