Volunteer Day Gives People Who Enjoy State Parks Opportunity to Give Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- Park Manager Josh Shipman said volunteer day is a way for people who enjoy the beauty and majesty of awe-inspiring parks like Lake Ahquabi to get involved and give back.

He said it's an opportunity for people to help out "not just as a park user, but make them more aware also of what we do day-to-day and help us out with things around the park."

The volunteer work at the park on Saturday will focus on clearing a fence trail on a park boundary.

"It's a maintenance project that's been put off the last couple years, and it's starting to get kind of out of hand, as far as with trimming brush and filling in some holes and taking care of those things," said Shipman. "It will enable us to get a project done we've been wanting to do for quite some time."

Volunteers will be primarily using hand tools like shovels, rakes, and loppers.

"We actually accepted, I put a cap on it at eight (volunteers) at this park, because the project is so hands-on, it's going to require a lot of supervision," said Shipman. "I accepted nine to try and keep several families involved; however, I've had other volunteers come forward that wanted to (volunteer) that I didn't have room for and I made other arrangements with them to volunteer at a different date. I didn't turn any volunteers away."

The nine volunteers who will be helping out on Saturday are all local people who are regular park users, and their contributions are essential to maintaining the peaceful public land.

"Volunteers kind of make us go round from time to time," said Shipman. "We have hours upon hours and not just Lake Ahquabi State Park, but all state parks, that people volunteer their time, and it helps us out tremendously in just getting day-to-day tasks done, as well as major projects."

For more information on volunteer opportunities, click here.