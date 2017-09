Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Health leaders announced the first death associated with West Nile Virus this year.

The Iowa Department of Health says the patient was a woman between 41 to 60 years old from southwest Iowa.

Seven Iowans have been diagnosed with West Nile Virus so far this year. Last year there were 37 confirmed cases, including one death.

State medical director Dr. Patricia Quinlisk says there is a risk for the virus until the state's first hard frost.