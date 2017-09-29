JEFFERSON, Iowa - Six months ago Mitchell Moore stepped away from his assistant coaching job at Iowa State to rebuild a struggling rural Iowa high school program.
WIRED: Greene County Playing for Moore
-
K-12 Iowa Students Below National Average in Foreign Language Enrollment
-
Phase One Complete for Waukee Second High School
-
Arrests Made in Assault of Johnston High School Student
-
Sendoff Friday for Iowa National Guard Members
-
$1 Million Powerball Prize for Former Iowa Woman
-
-
Dubuque Schools Incorporating Yoga Into Daily Schedule
-
Johnston Students Start New Year in Brand New High School
-
Hoover High School Celebrates 50 Years
-
Iowa Teen Dies From Cancer Two Days After Graduating High School
-
Body of Fallen Marine Returned to Iowa
-
-
Iowa Radio Host Passes Away After Battle With Cancer
-
Two Iowa High School Students Named Triple Threats
-
Jethro’s Opens New Restaurant in Ames as Largest Sports Bar in Big12 Conference