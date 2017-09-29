Woman Dies After Being Struck by SUV in Waveland Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Des Moines police responded to 4000 block of University Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a 60-year-old woman lying on the south side of University Ave. She was quickly transported to Methodist hospital, but witnesses at scene say it was too late.

“No. No. The way she was hit, I mean, no. It’s impossible. He entire side was pretty much crushed,” said witness Sean Shaffer.

In a press release at 4:13 p.m., Des Moines police confirmed the woman died.

“Responding officers found a 60 year old female, Des Moines resident had been struck by an SUV that was operated by a 16 year old male Des Moines resident. The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital where she later died,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police via release.

Both witnesses, then later the police confirm the woman was stuck by the SUV while she was crossing the street.

“When she went to cross the street a man came flying like a bat out of hell,” said Alisha Bush, witness. “When I got to the street all I heard was tires skidding. I didn’t hear the impact but when I got over here I seen her body stretched out. She wasn’t breathing and she was faced down. Her pants were around her ankles and her shoes were clear on the other side of the street,” said Alisha Bush, witness.

Evidence at the scene, along with witness statements, indicates that excessive speed may have been a significant contributing factor to this crash. Other contributing factors are under investigation.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family.