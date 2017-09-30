Des Moines Police ID Driver, Pedestrian in Fatal Friday Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the names of the driver and victim in a fatal crash that took place on Friday afternoon.

Peggy Bragg, 58, died after being hit by an SUV driven by 16-year-old Jackson Niccum. Police say Bragg was crossing the street when she was hit by the vehicle just before 1:30 p.m.

No charges have yet been filed, and officials are still investigating the incident. More information will be provided as it is made available.