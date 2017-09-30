Jefferson County Man Killed in Head-On Collision With RV

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — Officials confirm one person died in a Lucas County car crash on Saturday.

The Iowa State Patrol says an RV driven by 55-year-old Richard Goldberg of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was traveling west on Highway 34, and 21-year-old Joshua Ramos of Batavia, Iowa, was traveling east in a Honda Civic on the same road. Ramos’ vehicle crossed over the center line and entered the westbound lane, when the two vehicles collided head-on.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ISP’s crash report says Ramos was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.