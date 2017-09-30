Local Bank Teams Up With Habitat for Humanity for Good Deed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES, Iowa -- Saturday's weather was about as good as it can get, which was great news for the Vision Bank volunteers as they gave a hand to the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity.

"Vision Bank has been an awesome partner for Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity. This is their fifth panel build and they actually were our very first panel build sponsor," said Clara Bergan with Habitat.

Panel builds typically take place in business parking lots. There, volunteers construct the interior and exterior walls for a Habitat house. Once they're done, the panels will be moved to the construction site to be put up.

Jeff Harder, market president for Vision Bank, says it's incredibly rewarding to give back.

"Seeing the staff get to come out and work together, seeing the community of Grimes coming out to work together, and obviously the most important part is the families that Habitat's helping. If you go to a house dedication when this is all done and seeing the smiles on those families' faces as they get a roof over the head," said Harder.

All panel build volunteers are invited to go to the house dedication to see how their hard work make an impact on the selected family's lives.