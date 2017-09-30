Miscues Zap Hawkeyes against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Michigan – The effects of Penn State’s last second touchdown lingered full an entire week. Michigan State marched its opening drive right through Iowa’s sluggish defense, and the Hawkeyes could never find a second wind.

Iowa’s offense spent most of the game with its back close to its own end-zone. When Iowa did have the ball they spent most of the day handing it back to the Spartans with two costly fumbles, and 19 total rushing yards.

Michigan State’s offense ran through Felton Davis III who had nine catches for 111 yards, and two touchdown. Spartans win 17-10, and the Hawkeyes fall to 3-2 (0-2 vs. Big Ten).