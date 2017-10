IOWA — Starting on Monday, some DART buses will have a new route.

The Local Route 5 will now extend north on Merle Hay road to Johnston City Hall and the Johnston Public Library. This will provide all-day weekday service to Johnston residents, and replaces Express Route 91, which has since been discontinued.

The new Local Route 5 will operate on the weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.