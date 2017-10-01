Iowa Mom Trying to Return Lost Toy to Owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Iowa -- An Iowa woman's Facebook post about a toy she found at a rest stop is going viral.

Katie Hoeppner of Marion found a stuffed toy in a rest stop bathroom along Interstate 80 East. Hoeppner decided to take the stuffed animal with her in the hopes of finding its owner.

She created a post on Facebook and is constantly updating it with pictures of the toy she has nicknamed George. She writes, "As a mom, I know exactly what it's like to have a child who's frantic when they lose their Stuffy. I decided to rescue him and bring him home until we can find his owner."

Hoeppner's post has more than 12,000 shares from all over the country. Her goal is to get George back to his family, but if they cannot be found she says he will go "visit" a shelter in her town to help comfort another child.