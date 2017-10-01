Metro Bridal Show Helps Take Stress Away from Wedding Planning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The height of wedding season is here, and there is a lot to consider when planning the perfect wedding.

The Brides Under the Canopy show took place at Brenton Skating Plaza on Sunday afternoon, where brides-to-be had a chance to meet with local vendors, florists, and caterers to gather ideas for their big day.

Wedding planners say events like these help brides think of all the possibilities they could include on their wedding day, but they also warn brides to be prepared. Event planner Taylor Heying advises brides to book their venues sooner rather than later, as they tend to fill up quickly. She also says planning to have a wedding during the off-season could save the bride and groom money.

"You have your main months, the summer months and fall months, where prices are going to be high because it's in high demand, but months like November and December you might be able to snag a little bit of a discount on venues and rentals because it is the slowest months for that," she says.

According to TheKnot.com, the average price of a wedding in Iowa costs $18,200. Nationwide, the average cost of a wedding nearly doubles.