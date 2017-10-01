New Glucose Monitor to Take Away Need for Finger Sticks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- People with diabetes could soon have another way to track their blood sugar without those painful finger sticks.

The FDA has approved the first continuous glucose monitor, which uses a small sensor wire attached to the upper arm. Users can wave a mobile reader over the wire to check their blood sugar. After a 12-hour startup period, the system can be worn for up to 10 days.

The device was approved for type one and type two diabetics who are 18 and older. The monitoring system will be available in pharmacies in a matter of months.