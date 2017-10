Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A moment of strong competition between the Cardinals and Cubs took a toll on one baseball fan's mid-game snack.

Cardinal player Jedd Gyorko hit a fall popup, and Cubs defensive magician Addison Russell tried to make another unbelievable catch. But instead, he knocked over a man's nachos.

In a true display of sportsmanship, Russell came back a few minutes later with a new tray of nachos and took a selfie with the Cardinals fan.