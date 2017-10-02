DART Bus Routes Changes Begin

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority made quite a few service changes that went into effect on Sunday, October 1.

DART extended Route 5 to Johnston and 17 to Altoona to catch up with the growth in these areas.

“So one of the great things about these extensions is we were able to do them in a cost neutral fashion. Because there was a little extra time on the Route 17, we were able to extend it that extra mile to the outlet mall without adding much in terms of extra costs. So that was a great thing and in Johnston we made some other changes to allow for the extension further north,” DART Communications Officer Amanda Wanke said.

Route 5 or Franklin Ave./ Johnston is now extended to reach the Johnston Public Library and Johnston City Hall.

With this extension, DART discontinued Express Route 91.

The Route 5 buses will run on weekdays between 6 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Route 17 or Hubbell Ave./ Altoona are being extended to serve the Outlets of Des Moines.

Route 17 has weekday hours from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. and weekend service is from about 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Wanke said the Outlets of Des Moines are expected to open later in October and they wanted to have an option for employees and shoppers to be able to get there via bus.

“We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country which is a great thing, but we need opportunities to get people to work and this allows more people a way to get there. We often here that transportation is one piece that keeps someone from being able to get to a job. We hope by adding more transportation options we will be able to connect more people to more jobs,” Wanke said.

There are also some additional changes to be aware of: