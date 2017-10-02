Des Moines Musician On Stage During Time of Las Vegas Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Kristi Gale’s Monday morning got off to an unexpected start.

“Well, it’s been crazy. I woke up this morning to a barrage of texts, and I actually wasn’t even sure what was going on this morning. All the texts, all I read was, 'Is your brother okay,'" said Kristi, the sister of Kurt Allison.

Gale’s phone was flooded because her brother is Des Moines native Kurt Allison, the guitarist for singer Jason Aldean. Kurt was in the band that was playing at the time a gunman attacked the music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night. Kristi was able to exchange a few texts with Kurt just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

“He just said it was very surreal, a very chaotic night. They are all just reeling from the events,” said Kristi.

Kristi waited the rest of the morning to get on the phone with her brother, but she knew he was okay because of a Facebook post. He thanked everyone for messages, assured them the crew was okay, and asked for prayers for the victims.

Kristi talked to Kurt around noon and was able to hear just how bad the situation was.

“They were surprised no one got hurt because there were gunshots up on stage. So they had to take cover up on stage. From what I understand from what he told me, he took cover behind the bus and the bus got shot at, too,” said Kristi.

Kristi said her brother was still pretty shaken about what happened. He didn’t know if the band was going to continue touring, and that their priority is just to get the crew back home to Nashville.