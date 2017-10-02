Des Moines Resident Grateful Family in Las Vegas is Safe, Another Woman Heading Home to City Shaken by Tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One Des Moines resident says she is thankful to hear her Las Vegas family is safe on Monday night, while another woman traveling back home to Vegas doesn't know what to expect upon arrival.

Candice Hunt was the last passenger at Des Moines International Airport to check into her flight back home to Las Vegas, the center of a mass shooting on Sunday night.

“I don't think there's enough words that you can really express how sad that is," said Hunt, who fears what awaits her back home. “We call it home. I’ve been a realtor there for 30 years, so I know the city well. It’s tragic."

Hunt lives just a short distance from the scene of the shooting, and her friends were quick to call her.

“It rattled everything. I don’t live that far from Mandalay, I am on the strip, even though I'm a local there I'm on the strip. A friend of mine was on their way home last night and said the police cars almost ran people over, it was just so chaotic," Hunt said.

JoAnna DeMaria, a Des Moines resident, wishes she could fly to Las Vegas to see her family. Instead, she waited by the phone for a call from her brother who lives there.

“It took a couple hours to get ahold of him, but I was finally able to reach him and he texted me and let me know that he was okay," DeMaria said.

After communicating with her brother she could finally breathe a sigh of relief, but other families are still waiting to hear whether their loved ones are alive.