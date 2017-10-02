Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Las Vegas Shooting Victims

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s governor expressed her condolences Monday morning to everyone impacted by the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more.

“It’s horrific. Who would think that going to…this was the third I believe…annual country music festival that they’ve held, and so you know there were a lot of people there just having a great time. You certainly wouldn’t expect anything like that to happen. It’s unconscionable…it’s horrible. So there’s a lot of emotions being processed right now,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said at here weekly news conference.

The governor added that she found it remarkable how people immediately rushed to help each other after the shootings.

Gov. Reynolds has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. They will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday.