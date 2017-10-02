Iowa Judge Upholds Waiting Period Requirement for Abortions

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Polk County judge has upheld Iowa’s three-day waiting period for abortions.

The new guideline was signed into law in May by then-Governor Terry Branstad. The ACLU and Planned Parenthood sued the state in an attempt to block the law that requires women to wait 72 hours before having the procedure and that doctors inform them of the possible risks.

On Monday, Polk County District Court declined to issue an injunction blocking parts of the law. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU have filed notice they plan to appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.