Iowa State University Blood Drive Could Help Those in Las Vegas Tragedy

AMES, Iowa- The Iowa State University Blood Drive could be going to help more than just people in Iowa.

“We’re one of the largest student-run blood drives in the country,” said ISU Blood Drive Chair Connor Recker. “We are open Monday through Thursday, we try to get 2000 people to save 6000 lives.”

The event opening Monday morning took on some extra importance when the ISU Police Department tweeted.

“Our hearts are with the victims, families, first responders, and all impacted by the tragic events in Las Vegas last night,” said the ISU Police. “Want to help? Donate blood at the @ISU_BloodDrive today through Thursday.”

One of the blood agencies at the ISU Blood Drive had received information regarding the blood supply in Las Vegas Monday.

“Hospitals and blood center out in Vegas has what they need, but just to remain on stand by, and they’ll contact us if we’re able to provide blood products for their patients,” said Holly Yates, of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Yates said the blood center counts on students for around 60% of the blood supply they need during the year.

“Hearing about the Las Vegas shooting yesterday that was devastating, getting that notification this morning on my phone,” said Chet Kaiser, an ISU Student from SIoux City. “That’s unbelievable that someone would do that, being able to come out here and help people out that’s what we’re here for.”

The ISU Blood Drive continues in the Memorial Union through Thursday. Members of the general public are welcome to stop by to give as well.