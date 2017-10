Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa State had a lackluster showing against Texas this past Thursday. The usually explosive Cyclone offense stayed stuck most of the night, and ISU lost by 10, 17-7.

Many fans found the effort discouraging, but Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell remains upbeat. Campbell says he sees his Cyclones doing what they need to do this week: practice well.

(Campbell appears courtesy of Cyclones.TV)