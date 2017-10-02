Jason Aldean Guitarist from Des Moines Uninjured in Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Des Moines native Kurt Allison who was onstage with Jason Aldean on Sunday night in Las Vegas was not injured in the mass shooting, according to his wife.

Kelly Allison says on Instagram that her husband and the rest of the Aldean band all made it off the stage safely as shots began to spray the crowd. Police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 20,000 after Aldean took the stage to headline a weekend music festival. Right now the death toll stands at more than 50. 400 others were injured.

Kurt Allison is a 1986 graduate of Lincoln High School. He’s played with Jason Aldean since 1999.