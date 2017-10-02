LIVE: NBC Special Coverage of Deadly Las Vegas Shooting
-
Police Release Surveillance Video of Chicago Teen Found Dead in Hotel Freezer
-
Enter The Acri Company Giveaway! Win Free Siding, Windows or Acrylic Bath System!
-
Suspect Held in Robbery of Credit Union
-
Hugh Hefner, Legendary Founder of ‘Playboy’ Magazine, Dead at 91
-
Puerto Rico Governor: Power Could be Out for Months
-
-
Guilty Verdict in Deadly Des Moines Bar Shooting
-
NASCAR Driver Killed in Connecticut Plane Crash
-
Don’t Take Selfies with Bears, Aspen Police Warn
-
Phase One Complete for Waukee Second High School
-
Community Proves ‘Slater is Greater’ as RVTV Rolls Through Town
-
-
BLOOPERS: Ames, Iowa State Police Release ‘Donut Disrespect’ Gag Reel
-
Stranded Dogs Left on Family Boat Have Been Rescued
-
This is Why Taylor Swift’s New Song Sounds So Familiar