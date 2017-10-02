Pioneer Columbus Community Recreation Center Re-Opens After Remodel

DES MOINES, Iowa—The Pioneer Columbus Community Recreation Center is having a re-grand opening Monday after remodeling the facility.

It cost $600,000 to remodel the center with some features including:

New public entrance

New equipment, with a remodeled strength and fitness area

Expanded cardio area with new equipment

Remodeled drop-in recreation area

Additional computer stations

The gym floors are repainted for people to play volleyball, basketball and pickle ball. There is a ping pong table in the new front area.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation Marketing Supervisor Jen Fletcher said people who regularly use the facility are excited about the remodel.

“They’re very pleased. Glad the project is done, they can get access to the full facilities, but again they are just very glad to have something like this in their neighborhood,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the membership is very affordable for people who may not want to go to a gym every day.

“It’s affordable. You come here for a dollar. For anybody 18 or older to age 55 can pay a dollar, and anybody under or over that is free. It’s a great opportunity for people who maybe don’t want to join a gym or something like that to come out and work out,” Fletcher said.

People can pay for a $12 a month membership fee.

In addition to the remodel, the center has new business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The re-opening event will be Monday 5-7 p.m. at 2100 SE 5th Street.