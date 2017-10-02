Urbandale Man Tells of Horror He Experienced During Mass Shooting in Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The emotions were still raw when Channel 13 caught up with Christian Lidstrom of Urbandale as he arrived at the Des Moines International Airport on Monday night, but he managed to share some of what he experienced on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

"He (Jason Aldean) started, got three songs in, and bullets just kinda started," said Lidstrom. "You could hear them, you just didn't know where they were coming from. We saw people starting to fall and you just didn't know what was going on."

Lidstrom described a scene that was absolute pandemonium.

"So we just ran, and we ended up getting to the Luxor and they put us in a bunker area at the bottom because they didn't know how many shooters were running around, and that's what a war zone looks like," said Lidstrom. "I've never seen anything like it."

What was supposed to be a joyful event instantly turned into a tragic and horrific nightmare, as concertgoers became easy targets for a gunman who killed dozens and injured hundreds more.

Many of those who were hit were standing near Lidstrom.

"Yeah, a lot," said Lidstrom. "We had blood on our shirts from the, I don't even know where it came from. Just all of a sudden it was on us, and that's all about I can talk about really. It's just too much..."