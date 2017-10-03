Added Security Measures to be Used at Upcoming Wells Fargo Arena Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Events Center has recently added new security measures, but they were planned well before the shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.

The new precautions include walk-through metal detectors. The upgrades were not in response to any threats, but were recommendations by the arena's parent company, security partners, and local law enforcement.

The new measures were in place for the WWE event last month and will be used for the Chris Stapleton concert this Friday.

General manager Chris Connolly says, "We work closely with local and federal law enforcement agencies to continuously review and implement security and safety measures designed to safeguard guests attending our venue."