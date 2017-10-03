Ames Pediatrican Enters Race for U.S. Congress in Iowa District 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- An Ames pediatrician has announced he will be seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Congress in the 4th District of Iowa.

Dr. John Paschen made the announcement from his front porch at his Ames residence.

“I’ve never had a big ambition to run for politics, it's never been on my bucket list,” said Paschen. “The way things are going right now with healthcare and with our current representative, I have no choice."

Paschen made the announcement before traveling for appearances in Sioux City and Storm Lake.

“The biggest challenge I'm going to face is this is a massive district,” said Paschen. “If you look at it on the map, 39 counties, it encompasses over more than a quarter of Iowa."

Paschen said due to not many population centers, he will have to have a good ground campaign.

“We’re really going to have to go after the independents, and I'm gonna to make sure that the Republicans understand that I can do better for them than Steve King is doing now.”

Paschen was raised on a farm near Camanche, Iowa. He received his pre-med degree at Iowa State University and has practiced as a physician at McFarland Clinic in Ames.

“I've been doing an exploratory campaign for at least the last three months,” said Paschen. “I’ve always been involved with healthcare issues and children's healthcare issues have always interested me, so it's not like I've been sitting back and not realizing what's been going on. It's just I've been pushed over the edge.”