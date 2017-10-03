Bob Seger Postpones Upcoming Des Moines Performance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rock and roll artist Bob Seger announced on Tuesday he will be postponing his upcoming Runaway Train tour, including a performance in Des Moines.

A post on his website explains the singer needs to “attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae” on his doctor’s orders.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon,” he said in the post.

Seger was scheduled to play at Wells Fargo Arena on October 10th. Rescheduled dates have not yet been announced, but all tickets already purchased will still be valid at the later dates.