Boone School District Rescheduling Emergency Drills
BOONE, Iowa — Boone school officials plan to delay part of an active shooter drill after recent threats in Johnston.
The district had planned to conduct mock intruder drills in the school district on Wednesday, but officials say the school portion of the drill will be rescheduled.
Emergency services will still conduct their drill on Wednesday at the high school after students are dismissed.
An update can be found on the district’s Facebook page.