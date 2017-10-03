Des Moines Church Hosting Vigil for Las Vegas Shooting Victims

DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro church wants to provide support for people in the wake of the shooting in Las Vegas.

The Cathedral Church of St. Paul is hosting a candlelight prayer vigil at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They will remember and pray for all who died or were injured in Las Vegas and for their families. Faith leaders will also remember and give thanks for first responders and medical caregivers and others who protect our communities.

Everyone is invited to attend the vigil.