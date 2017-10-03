FBI Reaching Out to Iowa Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The FBI is reaching out to Las Vegas shooting victims from Iowa who have returned home before speaking with investigators.

The FBI has a questionnaire for people who witnessed or were injured in the shooting. Agents say those people may be eligible for certain services like counseling and emergency assistance.

A link to the FBI questionnaire can be found here.

People who witnessed the shooting are also encouraged to provide information at tips.fbi.gov. Anyone with photos or video of the shooting should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).