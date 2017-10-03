Iowa Woman Confirmed as Victim of Las Vegas Shooting

SUTHERLAND, Iowa — An Iowa woman has been identified as one of the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Family members confirmed to a NBC affiliate KTIV in Sioux City that Carly Kreibaum of Sutherland was at the concert. They had not heard from her since Sunday, but did know she was shot. They had since been trying to locate her, and her husband Chris flew to Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Kreibaum’s death was confirmed on Tuesday night.