Johnston Schools to Open Late on Wednesday

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A two-hour late start has been confirmed for all Johnston Community School District schools on Wednesday, October 4th.

Superintendent Dr. Corey Lunn confirmed the delayed opening in an email sent to parents. This comes after schools were closed on Tuesday following anonymous threatening messages sent to parents. The full message can be seen below.

“Johnston Parents,

As we continue to work with the Johnston Police Department, we are planning on having school with a few adjustments, beginning with a two-hour late start for all students on Wednesday, October 4 . Secondary students will start at 9:45 a.m., Elementary students will start at 10:35 a.m. The second adjustment will be dismissing at a normal time – not the Wednesday early release time. This late start schedule will afford us extra time for security sweeps, which several parents have requested.

Secondary students start school at 9:45 a.m. There will not be any morning practices.

Elementary students start school at 10:35 a.m. NO MORNING KTC. After school KTC will be available.

Bus routes will run two hours later than normally scheduled.

Because of the time adjustments, we are cancelling morning 2- and 3-year-old preschool programs and all morning DK classes. There will be no KTC before school, but after school care will be available.

We also think it is best practice to provide additional resources during a time when our students may have many questions or concerns. To that end, our plan is to have extra support on hand tomorrow.

The Johnston Police Department is committed to dedicating more police presence at each building. All teacher professional learning leave that was previously scheduled to occur on Wednesday through Friday, October 4 through October 6, have been canceled so all teachers can be present for students. Extra administrative support will be present to assist with welcoming students to school. Additional counseling and support personnel will be on hand at each school site for students who may need to process their concerns beyond just the classroom. Please see the attachment for helpful tips to support your children.

It is important that we work towards implementing a very normal type school day for our students. We ask that all staff, students, and families be extra vigilant when it comes to monitoring your surroundings, observing the personal needs of others and passing along any useful and/or concerning information to the authorities.

With any threat-based incident, it is always a good idea to evaluate your personal identity vulnerability. Good protocols to follow are to regularly change your passwords and monitor your financial and social media accounts. To learn more, watch today’s press conference on the Johnston Police Department Facebook page.

As we receive updated information from the Johnston Police Department, we will keep you informed. We know there is a lot of “information” out there; the most accurate information comes from the Johnston Police Department. If you have information related to these threats, please contact the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.

It has been a tough couple of weeks, I am proud of how our staff, parents and community have responded. Thank you for your continued support and understanding. #JOHNSTONSTRONG



Dr. Corey Lunn

JCSD Superintendent of Schools”

