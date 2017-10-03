× Police: Johnston School Text Threats ‘Not Credible’

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston Police say after investigating overnight, there are “no credible threats” of violence related to the text threats many Johnston School District parents received Monday night.

The Johnston Police Department is working with the FBI to further investigate the threats but have not determined their source at this point.

Classes were canceled Tuesday as a safety precaution. The district plans to resume classes Wednesday.

This is a developing story.