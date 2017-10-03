Police: Monday Convenience Store Robberies Connected

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police believe two convenience store robberies Monday night in Des Moines are linked.

The first robbery took place at the Git-n-Go at 1240 Keo Way at 5:45 p.m. Officers were called after the clerk reported a man with a large hunting knife demanded all the money from the store. After the clerk put the cash in a plastic bag the suspect left on foot, heading south. The suspect was described as a light skinned, possibly Hispanic man, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and with a blue bandana covering his face.

Police were called to the Super Quick at 1824 Hubbell around 8:37 p.m. on a robbery. The clerk told them a Hispanic male with a large knife tried to rob the store, but fled after the clerk showed a handgun.

If you have any information about the robberies, contact Des Moines Police at 515-283-4811.