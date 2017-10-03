Sheep, Goats Part of Greenbelt Trail Clean-Up Project

CLIVE, Iowa — The city of Clive is the latest to employ a four-legged crew to clean up the invasive brush within its parks.

Clive is using goats and sheep to eat up everything from poison ivy to honeysuckle along the Greenbelt Trail. Other cities in Iowa have found success with this approach.

Clive Community Development Director Doug Ollendike says the close proximity of Walnut Creek and walking trails make herbicides a risky choice.

The city has also brought some humor on to the trail with funny signage to let trail users know sheep and goats are in the area.

There are 14 sheep there Tuesday morning and later in the day about 25 goats will be placed into a different enclosure nearby.

“About a similar size area about eight-tenths of an acre for each one. So we are kind of interested to see which ones will consume the most. and the things we are really trying to take a look at is are we able to consume the reed canary grass that’s pretty prevalent in the Greenbelt. The other big one is honeysuckle,” says Ollendike.

If the unique clean-up project works they are hoping to bring it back in the spring.

