Univ. of Iowa, DMACC Partner in Providing Nursing Degree

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officials with the University of Iowa and Des Moines Area Community College met Tuesday morning to help the future of nursing in Iowa.

University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld and DMACC president Rob Denson signed an agreement that will allow nursing students to study at DMACC for three years and then complete the Bachelors of Nursing Science at the University of Iowa in one year.

The University of Iowa classes are also online, so DMACC graduates can study from anywhere to get their Iowa degree.

Nursing graduates are in high demand in part because of retirements and aging Baby Boomers who need greater access to health care.