West Des Moines Police Raising Awareness For Breast Cancer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The West Des Moines Police Department has announced it is working to remind people of the dangers of breast cancer.

In a news conference on Tuesday, West Des Moines Interim Chief Jim Barrett announced that Susan G. Komen pink ribbon stickers would be placed on all 22 of the West Des Moines Police squad cars and on three ambulances.

“I think we all know somebody that's been affected by this disease,” said Barrett. “I know several people at the police department are going through some of that, too, it's just important that we support them.”

“We always welcome partnerships from anywhere, but I think when they reached out and wanted to do this campaign it was something we were really excited about,” said Jessica Nelson, Mission Director of the Greater Iowa Komen Foundation. “They have a lot of respect from the community. I think the more people that can see their squad cars driving around town with that pink ribbon, it's just incredible.”

Also on hand was a breast cancer survivor, Jessica Kramer, of Grimes.

“It’s great partnering with the West Des Moines Police and getting the awareness out there to get your mammograms,” said Kramer. “I love seeing pink in October.”

The Komen Race for the Cure will be held in Des Moines on October 28th.